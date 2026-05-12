Search of land underway in connection with Liam Murray murder investigation

LAND is currently being searched in Co. Dublin in connection with the investigation into the murder of Liam Murray.

The 42-year-old’s body was found at his home in Rathfarnham on March 20, 2009.

Gardaí began searches of the piece of land in Rathfarnham yesterday they confirmed in a statement.

The police force believes Mr Murray spent a large part of St. Patrick’s Day 2009 in the Headline Bar on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8, before making his way towards his home at Rockbrook Cottages, Edmondstown Road, Rathfarnham at around 6.20pm.

“On that day Liam was driving a black Mitsubishi Pajero” they state, adding that the last “known contact with Liam” was on that same evening March 17, 2009.

“The primary focus of this investigation is the victim, Liam Murray and his family,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed as the search got underway.

“The investigation team are seeking to gather all available information / evidence to bring this matter to a positive conclusion,” they explained.

They added: “Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who met, spoke or had any interaction with Liam Murray leading up to the discovery of his body on the 20th of March 2009.

“Any persons with information in relation to this investigation are asked to contact the investigation team at Terenure Garda Station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Mr Murray is described as 5ft 10in in height, with a stocky build and short, dark brown, curly hair.