Taoiseach pledges ‘support’ for those impacted by ‘terrible’ Waterford fire

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has pledged the Government’s support for those impacted by a fire which tore through a factory in Waterford over the weekend.

Extensive damage was caused to the site of the Old Jute Factory in Tycor Business Centre when the fire took hold on the evening of Saturday, May 9.

Fire brigades from Waterford City Fire Service, Tramore, Dunmore East, Portlaw and Dungarvan were drafted in to tackle the blaze.

It was extinguished by lunchtime on Sunday, May 10, although fire services remain at site this week and the full impact of the fire continues to be assessed.

In a statement Waterford City Council confirmed that a clean-up operation is now underway.

“While asbestos-containing materials (ACM) have been identified in the fire-damaged structure and debris, air monitoring conducted on Sunday, May 10 did not detect elevated asbestos fibre concentrations in the air,” the council confirmed.

“Air quality monitoring is continuing in the vicinity, and no elevated levels of asbestos fibres have been reported.”

The Council further confirmed that it has engaged a specialist contractor to complete the clean-up operation this week.

“From Tuesday May 12, the specialised contractor will commence the clean-up operation of external areas of private houses located within the immediate vicinity of the Old Jute Factory site,” they confirmed.

“As the fire has been extinguished and the smoke has cleared, residents can now safely open windows and doors,” they added.

Scores of businesses located at the business centre are thought to have been severely damaged by the fire.

Waterford TD Mary Butler, who is Minister of State at the Department of Health, said the local community was “devastated".

"The smoke damage will be massive,” she added, “even if there wasn't damage from the fire impact."

In a statement the Taoiseach has committed to help all businesses affected by the incident.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible fire at the former Jute factory in Waterford,” he said.

“We will work at a governmental level to see how we can protect jobs and support the social enterprises and disability services impacted,” he added.

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