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‘Expect delays’ as ambulance workers across Ireland begin 24-hour strike
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‘Expect delays’ as ambulance workers across Ireland begin 24-hour strike

AMBULANCE workers across Ireland will go on strike for 24 hours from 8am this morning.

The HSE has warned the public to expect delays as roughly 2,000 National Ambulance Service (NAS) workers, who are members of the SIPTU and UNITE unions, are expected to take part in today’s nationwide strike action.

“The HSE has a contingency plan in place to prioritise patient safety and minimise disruption for the public in response to the industrial action being taken by members of the SIPTU and Unite trade unions in the National Ambulance Service (NAS),” a HSE spokesperson said.

“During the rolling industrial actions, the capacity of the NAS to respond will be significantly impacted,” they added.

“All other health services are operating as normal, and if there is any change to your planned care you will be contacted.”

Today’s strike is part of an ongoing campaign of industrial action, which yesterday saw the union members engage in a work-to-rule protest.

Further work stoppages are scheduled for May 19 and 26 and there is also action planned during June, SIPTU has confirmed.

The action follows s long-running dispute over payscales.

“The dispute involves SIPTU members working as emergency medical technicians, paramedics, advanced paramedics, specialist paramedics and paramedic supervisors. SIPTU represents around 90% of the NAS personnel who are participating in the industrial action,” SIPTU Ambulance Sector Organiser John McCamley said.

“Since 2011, EMTs and paramedics have increased their responsibility for administering various medications by 89 per cent and 83 per cent, respectively," he added.

“All we are asking is that, like other health professionals, their training and qualifications are respected and recognised in an appropriate pay and grading structure which takes account of the major workplace changes which have taken place over the last 20 years.”

Mr McCamley insisted SIPTU members have been left with “no option but to issue a strike notice due to this long-running dispute”.

“The overwhelming mandate from our members for industrial action up to and including strike action is an indication of the depth of feeling within the service and the belief that their sacrifice and commitment over the last 20 years to the professionalisation and modernisation of the service have been forgotten about by the HSE,” he added.

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See More: Ambulance, HSE, Ireland, Paramedics. Strike, SIPTU

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