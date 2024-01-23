Belfast chippers provide backdrop for new BBC comedy series

A COMEDY series filmed in Belfast sees a group of comedian friends tour the city’s top chip shops.

Comedians In Chippies Getting Fatter is led by comedian Ciarán Bartlett, who takes his long-time pals and fellow funny folk, Shane Todd, Diona Doherty, William Thompson and Colin Murphy, to visit some of his favourite eateries in Belfast.

Filmed over four episodes, no topic is out of bounds for the comics, who “take a trip down memory lane, share their delight at Northern Ireland’s thriving comedy scene and at how their careers continue to go from strength to strength”.

The series, which will debut on BBC Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer this evening, is one of two brand new comedy shorts from the North commissioned by the broadcaster.

The second, Stand-Up From The Sunflower, features no holds barred comedy performances from exciting up-and-coming acts, alongside some more established names on the local stand-up scene.

Filmed in front of a live audience in the Belfast bar, Stand-Up From The Sunflower provides a “unique platform for newbies to make a name for themselves”, the BBC confirms.

For many of those featured in the series, it marks their first television appearance.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland explained: “We know there is a wealth of creative talent here in Northern Ireland and we’re very excited to be bringing these fresh comedy shorts to viewers.

“We’re proud to be giving the next generation of talent a platform, with many of the performers making their first appearance on television.”

Comedians In Chippies Getting Fatter starts tonight (January 24) at 11.40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland with the full series available on BBC iPlayer.

Stand-Up From The Sunflower starts on February 19 at 11.40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and all will also be available on BBC iPlayer.