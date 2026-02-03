Trailer released for new series The Walsh Sisters based on Marian Keyes’ books

THE trailer has been released for a new BBC series based on the bestselling books of Irish author Marian Keyes.

The Walsh Sisters features characters from some of Limerick-born Keyes' hit novels, including international bestsellers Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There.

Adapted for the screen by Stefanie Preissner, the series revolves around the chaotic Walsh family, which is made up of five sisters, a devout mother and a bemused father.

Set in their Dublin hometown, it follows the lives of Anna, played by Louisa Harland, Rachel, played by Caroline Menton, Maggie, played by Stefanie Preissner, Claire, played by Danille Galligan, and Helen, played by Máiréad Tyers, as they navigate their 20s and 30s together.

“This is a sisterhood full of in-jokes, hand-me-down resentments and more than a few old wounds,” a BBC spokesperson said this week as they released the trailer.

“But their DNA, history and shared love of power ballads keep the Walsh sisters together in the face of heartbreak, grief, addiction and parenthood,” they add.

The six-part series is set to air on BBC One and BBC IPlayer this year.