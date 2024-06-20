Bob Geldof, Nathan Carter and Riverdance among acts set to perform as Pairc Festival returns
BOB GELDOF, Nathan Carter and Riverdance will all feature on the line-up when the Pairc Festival returns to Birmingham this summer.

The weekend-long music festival, which first launched in 2022, takes place at the New Irish Centre in Kings Heath on the Bank Holiday weekend in August.

Now in its third year, the organisers have announced a raft of exciting names who have signed up to perform at the event.

Riverdance have been confirmed at the headline act on day one of the festival, Saturday, August 24.

“Riverdance is set to captivate audiences at Páirc Festival,” the organisers state.

“Festivalgoers are in for a special treat as this extraordinary stage show takes to the stage,’ they added.

“Expect a set that showcases highlights from the theatrical show, from breathtaking dance routines, to electrifying music and electrifying performances.

"It is certain to be a lasting experience and unforgettable night at Páirc Festival and we cannot wait to welcome this global phenomenon to the stage.”

Nathan Carter, Bob Geldof and Riverdance will all perform at this year's Pairc Festival in Birmingham

Bob Geldof has been announced as the headline act for day two of the festival.

“Páirc Festival is incredibly excited to announce that Bob Geldof is the Sunday headliner of our summer Irish music festival,” the organisers confirm.

“Bob Geldof is a true national treasure and one the biggest stars out of Ireland,” they add.

Nathan Carter is also on the lineup on the Sunday, a festival regular who has appeared at both previous events.

“Nathan has been a part of Páirc Festival since its inception and now returns to the New Irish Centre, Birmingham to complete a hat-trick of performances, alongside the Páirc Festival Sunday headliner, Bob Geldof,” the organisers said.

“Páirc 2024 is the biggest celebration of Irish music and culture and alongside our incredible lineup there will be street food, market stalls, outdoor bars and more coming to Birmingham over the August Bank Holiday Weekend,” they added.

Tickets for Pairc Festival can be purchased here.

