Irish Country, Trad and Folk stars sign up for weekend-long summer music festival

A HOST of leading Irish artists have signed up to take part in a music festival due to launch at the new Irish Centre in Birmingham this summer.

The Páirc Festival will bring leading performers to the outdoor grounds of the New Irish Centre in Kings Heath, in the former Stadium Club, from August 26-28 it was revealed on March 17.

Among the names on the line-up are Finbar Furey, Nathan Carter, Hot House Flowers, Beoga, Damien Dempsey and Sharon Shannon, with more still to be announced for the bank holiday weekend festival.

The organisers have confirmed that the festival, which will “celebrate the link between the UK and Ireland” will be a “three day celebration”, which promises fun for all the family - boasting a street food village, over 50 market stalls, outdoor bars and beer tents.

“Saturday will showcase the best of Birmingham and Irish talent with attendees being treated to performances from the likes of Hothouse Flowers, whose 1998 album People was the most successful debut album in Irish history,” the organisers confirm.

“The Saturday line will also include the truly unique voice of Irish folk singer Damien Dempsey, and acoustic folk rock band Hermitage Green, with more Irish and local acts to be revealed soon.”

They add: “Sunday will round off the celebrations with Irish legends Finbar Furey and Nathan Carter as headliners, who collaborated on the song Donnybrook Fair in 2019.

“Other acts set to perform include Beoga, who co-wrote Ed Sheeran’s hit Galway Girl, and Sharon Shannon, who’s most famous for her work on the accordion.”

Irish folk icons The Dublin Legends, and one of Ireland’s favourite ballad bands, The Kilkennys, are also taking to the stage on the Sunday, according to organisers.

Ciaran Healy, co-owner of the Old Crown in Digbeth and part of the Páirc Festival organising team, is excited to finally reveal the festival news and is looking forward to welcoming music fans to Birmingham later this year.

“We are really pleased to launch Páirc Festival and can’t wait to see everyone come together this summer for a celebration like no other,” he said.

“We still have lots of exciting news to share, with our Saturday headline act still to come - a name we are pretty excited about bringing to Birmingham.”

He added: “There is such a strong Irish community here in Birmingham and we hope that they will come out in full force and support this brand-new festival.”

Solihull Festival organiser Ian Rogers is also part of the Páirc Festival organising team, which released news of their musical line-up on St Patrick’s Day.

“We can’t wait to bring the biggest celebration of Irish culture and music to Birmingham this summer,” he said.

“We hope Páirc Festival will offer people a great opportunity to come together and celebrate in the best way possible and what better way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day than with the first release of our line-up.”

Organisers have now released Early Bird festival tickets at a special launch price.

Prices currently start at £35.00 for an adult day ticket, £63 for an adult weekend ticket, and £90 for a three day adult ticket, which includes the Ocean Colour Scene event, taking place on the Friday of Páirc Festival.

VIP tickets are also available for the weekend.

