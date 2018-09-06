British actor Dominic West reveals why he is raising his kids in Ireland
West lives with his wife Catherine Fitzgerald and their kids at her ancestral home of Glin Castle, Co. Limerick

BRITISH Hollywood star Dominic West has said he is raising his children in rural Ireland as it offers "a far broader existence" than the UK.

West, 48, and his wife, landscape designer Catherine Fitzgerald, made the decision to live in Glin, west Co. Limerick along with their three kids as Irish culture "enriches" their lives.

The couple are parents to Dora, 12, Senan, 10, and Francis, 9, while West also has daughter Martha, 20, from a previous relationship.

The actor, best-known for his leading roles in The Wire and The Affair, opened up about his family life in the October issue of House & Garden magazine, saying: "Glin enriches my life and my kids' lives in terms of identity and continuum.

"My children are surrounded by Irish wit and humanity. They have a far broader existence than they would anywhere else in the world."

West's wife Catherine is the daughter of Desmond FitzGerald, 29th Knight of Glin.

The pair married in 2010 at Glin Castle - which has been in Catherine's family for some 700 years - and West said the ceremony was a typically Irish affair.

"[Our] wedding was a real hoolie", he added.

"The whole village was involved, with Thomas Coolahan, the publican, postman and funeral director, running the bar with gusto."

