Ciarán Hinds, Jacob Elordi and Odessa Young to star in new drama based on Booker Prize-winning book
Entertainment

Ciarán Hinds, Jacob Elordi and Odessa Young to star in new drama based on Booker Prize-winning book

IRISH actor Ciarán Hinds is among a star-studded cast set to lead a new drama based on a Booker Prize-winning book.

The BBC has acquired the rights to The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Richard Flanagan’s novel which won the prize in 2014.

A five-part drama series based on the book, which charts the life of Flanagan’s fictional character Dorrigo Evans, is now in production for BBC One.

Ciarán Hinds, Jacob Elordi and Odessa Young star in the new series

Jacob Elordi, who recently starred in Emerald Fennell’s hit film Saltburn, plays Dorrigo as a young man in the series, while Belfast-born Ciarán Hinds, who starred in Kenneth Branagh’s 2021 film Belfast, plays the older Dorrigo,

The story reveals Dorrigo embarking on a passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, who is played by Odessa Young, of Manodrome and The Stand, as well as his time held captive in a WW2 POW camp, and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

Described as “an intimate character study of a complex man”, the drama is billed by the BBC as a “compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and a timeless love story that sustains one through the darkest of times”.

A scene from The Narrow Road to the Deep North which is currently in production for the BBC

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, explains: “The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a complex, beautiful, and heart-wrenching series which sensitively interweaves several stages in the life of surgeon Dorrigo Evans, from the passion of first love, to the unflinching depiction of life as a prisoner of war in occupied Burma.

“We are so very pleased to bring this truly exceptional adaptation to BBC viewers”.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is being produced by Curio Pictures and distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television.

The series is directed by Justin Kurzel and has been adapted by writer Shaun Grant

See More: Ciaran Hinds, The Narrow Road To The Deep North

Related

Kenneth Branagh to miss Oscar Wilde Awards following positive Covid-19 test
Entertainment 2 years ago

Kenneth Branagh to miss Oscar Wilde Awards following positive Covid-19 test

By: Connell McHugh

Ciaran Hinds lands two Best Supporting Actor gongs at IFTA awards
Entertainment 2 years ago

Ciaran Hinds lands two Best Supporting Actor gongs at IFTA awards

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish talent among 2022 BAFTA nominations
Entertainment 2 years ago

Irish talent among 2022 BAFTA nominations

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

NYPD patrol car spreads festive cheer in the streets of Dublin
Culture 11 hours ago

NYPD patrol car spreads festive cheer in the streets of Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Men wanted in Italy over serious assault and child cruelty offences are arrested in Derry
News 20 hours ago

Men wanted in Italy over serious assault and child cruelty offences are arrested in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Marian Price takes legal action against Disney over murder scene in IRA drama Say Nothing
News 21 hours ago

Marian Price takes legal action against Disney over murder scene in IRA drama Say Nothing

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí investigating murder of Jo Jo Dullard complete Co. Wicklow search
News 22 hours ago

Gardaí investigating murder of Jo Jo Dullard complete Co. Wicklow search

By: Gerard Donaghy

Renewed appeal over disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins in Co. Mayo 24 years ago
News 22 hours ago

Renewed appeal over disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins in Co. Mayo 24 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Drugs seized after 'sophisticated' cannabis factory uncovered in Co. Tyrone
News 23 hours ago

Drugs seized after 'sophisticated' cannabis factory uncovered in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy