Kenneth Branagh to miss Oscar Wilde Awards following positive Covid-19 test

KENNETH BRANAGH will miss this Thursday's Oscar Wilde Awards in LA after testing positive for Covid-19.

The annual awards by the US-Ireland Alliance honours Irish contributions in the American entertainment industries.

Branagh was to be recognised alongside other Irish talents including Dónall Ó Héalai and Jamie Dornan, and writer-director Adam McKay.

However, the US-Ireland Alliance president Trina Vargo confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Branagh will record his acceptance speech which will be shown to those in attendance at the Ebell of Los Angeles.

Branagh had attended the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday 13 March, and tested positive in New York on 15 March where he is now isolating.

He had been unable to make an appearance on a panel at the PGA's annual breakfast on Saturday and instead participated virtually.

Star of Belfast Ciarán Hinds is also currently isolating with the virus.

A spokesman for Branagh said on Sunday night: “Early last week, after arriving in the States, Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds tested positive for Covid.

“Both will be observing an isolation period and hopefully will be able to continue their engagements for the film Belfast once that is over, they test negative and, of course, are feeling well enough.”

Belfast is nominated for seven categories at the Academy Awards, including for Best Director, with Hinds and Judie Dench also receiving nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in Belfast.