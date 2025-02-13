Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and Ruth Negga among stars heading for IFTA ceremony in Dublin

A HOST of Irish stars are due to descend upon the capital this week for the annual Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony.

Some of the biggest names in the Irish screen industry will be in Dublin tomorrow for the event at the Royal Convention Centre, which will be hosted by Kevin McGahern.

Colm Meaney will receive the IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award surrounded by his family, friends, and industry peers, during the ceremony.

“To say I was surprised when I got the news that IFTA wanted to give me this award, would be an understatement,” he said of his impending honour.

“I was truly shocked,” he added.

“To be asked to join this long list of very illustrious previous recipients is a huge honour, and I'm thrilled and looking forward to a good night in Dublin on February 14.”

Joining Meaney for the craic tomorrow night will be fellow actors Cillian Murphy, Saoirse Ronan, Andrew Scott and Ruth Negga.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Bad Sisters creator Sharon Horgan and Kneecap’s J.J. Ó Dochartaigh, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin are also confirmed to attend.

The ceremony will be broadcast on RTE One at 10.55pm on Saturday, February 15.