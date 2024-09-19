Cillian Murphy’s latest film depicts horror of Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries

THE trailer has been released for Cillian Murphy’s latest film which tells of the horrors of Ireland’s brutal Magdalene Laundries.

Adapted by Enda Walsh from Claire Keegan’s critically acclaimed book Small Things Like These, the tale reveals the truth of Ireland’s mother and baby home system.

Keegan’s previous book Foster was adapted into the Academy Award nominated Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl).

Directed by Tim Mielants, and co-produced by Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon, Small Things Like This takes place over Christmas in 1985, when devoted father and coal merchant Bill Furlong - played by Murphy - discovers startling secrets being kept by the convent in his town.

That soon begins to unravel shocking truths of his own.

Cast alongside Murphy are Emily Watson, Eileen Walsh, Ciaran Hinds and Michelle Fairley.

The Irish-Belgian production was financed by Artists Equity and Screen Ireland/Fís Éireann and was co-produced in Belgium by Wilder Content.

The film will be released in cinemas on November 8.