Cluttered Irish homes transformed in new cleaning show
MESSY homes across Ireland come under the spotlight in a new television show.

Cluttered kitchens, pet rats and an overflowing garage are all to be found when a team of cleaners go behind closed doors at homes across the nation in Is Mise le Mess.

The series, which airs on TG4 this week and will be available to view worldwide on TG4 Player, sees a team of cleaners transform the properties after getting to grips with the grime and clearing out the cutter.

Sisters Derena Uí Dhochartaigh and Colleen Nic Aodha present the show.

The Donegal-based cleaners work with team member Síle Ní Duibheannaigh to tackle the homes most in need of some TLC.

IMLM Presenters Derena Uí Dhochartaigh, Síle Ní Duibheannaigh & Colleen Nic Aodha

During the series the team take ukulele player Nuala and her partner Mícheál who struggle to find a place to sit down and eat with the amount of clutter in their Belfast home.

Nuala Connolly and her partner Michael get a visit from the cleaning team in Belfast

In Donegal they meet Fiallais and her son Thomás.

With limited mobility Fiallais needs the team’s help to give their home a good deep clean.

Elsewhere Faoileann, a mum of eight whose garage is full to the brim with bits and bobs from the children’s various hobbies over the years, seeks help with a clearout.

The team also meet a mum who works so much she has no time to clean her home, and a woman whose poor health leaves her too exhausted to tackle the tidying.

Is Mise le Mess airs on TG4 at 8pm on October 2. And will be available on TG4 Player after broadcast.

