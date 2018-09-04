Coleen Nolan bursts into tears and reveals she's taking break from Loose Women after trolls told her to 'die like your sister' over Kim Woodburn row

COLEEN Nolan broke down in tears on This Morning on Tuesday as she spoke out about the recent backlash against her on-air spat with Kim Woodburn.

The 53-year-old said it had been the "worst week of my life" after being targetted by online trolls who told her to "die like your sister" Bernie.

Viewers had slammed the Loose Women panel for "muttering under their breath" as an emotional Woodburn recounted her traumatic childhood last week - sparking over 3,000 complaints to Ofcom.

A petition in favour of sacking Nolan amassed over 23,000 signatures in the wake of the row.

The pair had been embroiled in a bitter feud since their time together on Celebrity Big Brother 2017, but many viewers felt Nolan was in the wrong during the interview.

Advertisement

Discussing the spat with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Coleen said: "Honestly I don’t know what to say. If I could go back in time and change the outcome because it was never meant to be like that.

"I honestly, genuinely thought Kim was coming on the show to make amends. But it didn’t go that way from the moment she came out.

"It was so shocking. Genuinely shocking for all of us. None of us wanted that, I don’t like to see anybody in that much distress.

“It was just one of those things. It’s been the worst week of my life".

Through sobs, she continued: "I don’t know what I did wrong. I didn’t say anything, I said about two things in that interview because I know what she's like. I just thought she needs help really and I feel sorry for her.

Advertisement

"To be called a bully and then to have messages going ‘why can’t you die like your sister?’ – I’ve had a week of it. Fifty odd years of doing a job I absolutely love ... and there's a campaign to get me fired.

"They talk about me being a horrible bully and then they send me these revolting, revolting things ... to the point where I phoned my management and said to my kids, I cancelled everything last week after it and I said ‘I don’t want to do it anymore’."

The singer confirmed she would be stepping away from Loose Women to concentrate on her UK-wide solo solo tour 'Never Too Late'.

The shows kick off in January, with the schedule making it "impossible" for Nolan to keep up with her duties on the show.

She added: "I would never wish harm on Kim. I don’t hate Kim. We’ll never be friends and that’s fine. But I would never set out to bully her.

"Do I react sometimes to being called everything she calls me? Yes. And sometimes I laugh because I think she’s got a point. But it’s just been a really hard week.

"Oh God I'm so sorry, I feel like such an idiot."