Dancer and drummer unite in unique fusion of Irish arts

FANS of Irish culture are in for a double treat next month when a brand-new workshop fusing some of the best of Ireland’s traditional arts takes place.

Jig, Swig and Drum is a unique collaboration offering those who take part the chance to explore Irish rhythms with their hands and their feet.

It is the brainchild of co-founders Ruairi Glasheen and Jessie Leach.

Bodhrán player Glasheen is an award-winning percussionist, composer and film maker based in London.

Obsessed by drums and rhythm from an early age, he made his musical debut on the Irish bodhran at the age of four and hasn’t stopped playing since.

Today he performs with various artists and ensembles and is in demand as a presenter and a workshop leader.

Leach founded the adult Irish dancing sessions Jig and a Swig in 2019, following a successful competitive career in Irish dancing which included being crowned Great Britain, All-Ireland and North American Champion.

A former Riverdance cast member, she has toured the globe with shows including Celtic Legends, Magic of the Dance, and Celtic Fyre.

So, what inspired the pair to come together and create an event which celebrated their two great passions?

“The rhythms in traditional Irish music are unique and distinctive,” Glasheen explains.

“Whether on the bodhrán or through shows like Riverdance, Irish rhythms continue to captivate people the world over.

“Both dancers and drummers must fully understand these rhythms to be effective.”

He added: “I have long wanted to deliver a workshop exploring the connections between these two mediums. In March of this year, I was introduced to Jessie, who is the founder of Jig and a Swig, we immediately found common ground.

“Together, we developed the concept we will share this October at the London Irish Centre.”

For Leach drumming is an integral part of the Irish dancing experience.

“Timing and rhythm is fundamental to Irish step dancing, and whilst known for its footwork, you can more often find Irish dancers drumming away on a table with their hands, practicing or sharing their steps with others,” she explained.

“In the past three years I've taught over 1,000 adults in London to Irish step dance through my dance school Jig and a Swig, and the rhythmic aspect of dancing in heavy shoes is what excites people the most.”

She added: “I grew up dancing to live Irish music at feiseanna, but it wasn't until I joined my first professional dance shows that I was able to perform acapella numbers dancing alongside a bodhrán player.

“It was like discovering a shared language I didn't even realise I spoke.

“When I saw some videos online of Ruairi's bodhrán sessions for beginners, I could tell we shared a similar ethos and knew I had so much to learn from his years of percussive experience.

“We're both passionate about sharing Irish culture with others in a supportive and welcoming way, so it was a no-brainer for us to offer people the chance to try their hand (and feet) at creating rhythms together through drumming and dancing.”

The result of this collaboration is a two-hour workshop which will take place at the London Irish Centre on Sunday, October 6.

And you don’t need to know anything about either dancing or drumming in order to take part.

“The 2-hour workshop is designed for complete beginners and those with some experience, whether on the bodhrán or the dance floor,” the organisers explain. “Everyone will have the opportunity to try both dancing and drumming to jigs and reels, and we'll come together at the end of the session to explore how the rhythmic patterns and dance steps fit together.

“Drums will be provided and there may even be a Riverdance song or two.”

So how much do the Irish artforms really cross over?

“The rhythms of the bodhrán and traditional Irish dance steps are intrinsically linked,” Glasheen says.

“Each traditional Irish rhythm, such as the reel, jig, hornpipe, and slip jig, corresponds to a specific dance.

“There is also tremendous creative potential between dance and drumming - both are kinetic, energetic forms of expression.

“It doesn't need to be complicated; the simple act of tapping your toe along to a pub trad session is the very first step in creating rhythms to Irish music.”

Those who sign up for the workshop can expect to “have a great time, feel connected to Irish culture and learn something new along with some friendly people” the organisers say.

“Participants will also leave with a deeper understanding of traditional dancing, drumming, and the different rhythms of Irish music,” they add.

“Everyone is welcome to join for a swig of their choosing in the London Irish Centre's bar afterwards; you never know who you might meet.”

Jig, Swig and Drum is open to adults of all ages, from complete beginners to those with some experience in dancing or playing the bodhrán.

The workshop will be differentiated so that everyone faces a challenge, regardless of their experience level. For tickets and further information click here.