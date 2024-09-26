Daniel O’Donnell's back on our screens as popular concert series returns
Entertainment

SINGING legend Daniel O’Donnell will be back on our television screen next week when his popular concert series Opry le Daniel returns.

The latest series of the popular show launches on TG4 on Tuesday, October 1, airing from the INEC, Killarney.

Over the years the show has seen the Donegal crooner host some of the biggest names in country music from across the world – including the likes of Charley Pride and Crystal Gayle, as well as Margo, Big Tom and Philomena Begley.

Daniel O'Donnell pictured with series guests Chrissy Mac, Lauren McCrory and Gavin Gribben

Recorded before a live audience, the show is TG4’s highest rating country music series.

It offers a different music theme each night and a host of special guests who join O’Donnell on stage to perform a range of hits.

The first show welcomes Irish country music favourites Jimmy Buckley, Mike Denver and, all the way from Branson, Missouri, U.S.A. the renowned ‘Teddy Bear Song’ recording artist Barbara Fairchild.

Cliona Hagan and Barabara Fairchild perform with Daniel for the show

In the following weeks, the shows will feature artists who have never before performed on the Opry stage - including Eurovision song contest winner, Dana, Frances Black of ‘Women’s Heart fame’ and newcomers Gavin Gribben, Chrissy Mac, Lauren Mc Crory, Onóir and Meadhbh Walsh.

Opry le Daniel ar Thuras airs on TG4 at 9.30pm on October 1. The series will be available internationally after broadcast on TG4 Player.

