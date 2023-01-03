Daniel and Majella O'Donnell renew wedding vows to celebrate 20 years of marriage
Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella have announced that they renewed their wedding vows after 20 years of marriage.

They marked the occasion with a quiet ceremony at the couple's home in Kincasslagh, Donegal with a small gathering of family.

Daniel posted a number of pictures to his Facebook page.

The star wore a three-piece suit while wife Majella looked wore white dress.

Daniel told fans:

"After a wonderful 20 years of marriage, Majella and I renewed our vows with a small family gathering tonight at our home in Donegal."

Daniel and Majella first met when Daniel visited Majella's parents' bar in Tenerife.

The couple married on 4 November 2002.

