Entertainment

Daniel O'Donnell delights Irish granny on Aer Lingus flight by singing her Happy Birthday

Oh Daniel, how we love you.

An Aer Lingus passenger has become the envy of every granny in Ireland after getting a special birthday present from Daniel O'Donnell mid-flight.

The Donegal crooner was flying to Chicago when cabin crew informed him he had a big fan on board, Annie, who just so happened to be celebrating a milestone birthday.

Daniel, being the gentleman that he is, got straight up to the intercom to serenade the lucky flier.

Aer Lingus shared a clip of the lovely moment on Twitter with the caption: "Go, Annie, it's your birthday!"

The video shows an air hostess announce Annie's big day, saying: "We have a very special lady on board, Miss Annie, celebrating a milestone birthday - and we have a very special surprise for her now".

She then hands the intercom over to Daniel who proceeds to sing 'Happy Birthday' as wife Majella peers through the curtain behind him.

The country music legend even gave Annie a big hug and kiss afterwards.

Hundreds of social media users applauded Daniel's lovely gesture and wished Annie the best of birthdays.

One said: "Ah Bless old wee Daniel don’t you just love his spirit #itsthelittlething".

Another added: "Would have loved to have seen her face! Happy birthday Annie!"

