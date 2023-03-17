Heroes welcome as Oscar winner James Martin returns home to Ireland

IRISH Oscar winner James Martin received a heroes welcome as he returned to Ireland following a whirwind few days in Hollywood.

The star of the short film An Irish Goodbye received VIP treatment on board an Aer Lingus flight – which brought him and fellow winner Ross White, who co-wrote and co-directed the black comedy with Tom Berkeley, back home to Ireland via Dublin airport.

Set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.

Martin stars as Lorcan, alongside Seamus O'Hara, who plays his older brother Turlough.

Both stars and the co-directors were in LA to collect their gong on Sunday, March 12, at the 95th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater, where the film won the Best Short Film (Live Action).

Further Irish Oscar success was found in the Best Visual Effects Awards category, which went to Richard Baneham for his work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

But there was upset for the cast and crew of The Banshees of Inisherin and writer/director Martin McDonagh, as the much-anticipated feature film failed to win in any of its nine nominated categories.

During their acceptance speech, An Irish Goodbye co-directors Berkeley and White led the obliging audience in a Happy Birthday singsong, aimed at Martin, who turned 31 that same day.

Martin and White were applauded once more by the cabin crew after landing in Dublin on Aer Lingus flight EI68 from Los Angeles yesterday.

“Aer Lingus was honoured to extend its hospitality and support for Irish Oscar nominees as they celebrated this momentous occasion for the Irish film industry,” the airline confirmed.