Dermot O’Leary hosts Soccer Aid 2023 - where Stormzy and Usain Bolt will go head to head

SOCCER AID returns to our screens this weekend and a host of celebrities have been announced in the line-up for the big charity football match.

Taking place at Old Trafford, Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott.

The pair will deliver the pre-match build up and all the action from the biggest celebrity football match of the year, which takes place on Sunday, June 11 from 6.30pm.

An England team of celebrities and footballing legends will include Stormzy, Tom Hiddleston, Danny Dyer and Jill Scott.

They will go head to head with the Soccer Aid World XIi, which will feature Usain Bolt, Lee Mack and Patrice Evra, in aid of leading children’s charity UNICEF.

The event, which will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX, will feature a special half time performance from Tom Grenann.

Then, for the first time ever, a brand new after show party, Soccer Aid: Extra Time, will air live on ITV4 and ITVX.

“After the final whistle has blown, the trophy held aloft and the donation total announced, switch over to Extra Time get all the inside scoops, reactions and gossip with the star-studded Soccer Aid line up,” ITV confirmed today.

“Hosted by Jermaine Jenas and Joelah Noble, the one-hour special will bring you all the drama, fallout, and celebrations live from Old Trafford.”