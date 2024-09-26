Dermot O'Leary claims touring Ireland for latest TV series was ‘wonderful experience’
Entertainment

Dermot O'Leary claims touring Ireland for latest TV series was ‘wonderful experience’

TELEVISION fans have been treated to a tour of Ireland this week courtesy of popular daytime presenter Dermot O’Leary.

The second-generation Irishman, who was born in Colchester in Essex to parents who hail from Co. Wexford, is currently on our screens in the new series Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, which is airing on ITV all week.

Each of the five episodes sees Dermot visit a new location, where he meets farmers, fishermen, artisan producers and chefs, while discovering some of Ireland’s best food and drink experiences.

Presenter Dermot O'Leary with Amy Riddell, Tourism Ireland, during filming for Dermot’s Taste of Ireland at the English Market in Cork

“The island of Ireland has a very special place in my heart, it's where I have my earliest and most fond memories and makes up a huge part of my identity,” the This Morning presenter said this week.

“Filming there for this series was such a wonderful experience, bringing back some really happy memories and also allowed me to experience lots of new things I hadn’t seen before, and see how Ireland has evolved,” he added.

Dermot travelled to Wexford for one of the episodes – where he visited Curracloe Beach, picked Wexford strawberries at Danescastle Fruit Farm and spent time with the Wexford hurling team, together with his dad Sean.

The series, which is supported by Tourism Ireland, also took him to Dublin, Kinsale, Cork city and Belfast.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to team up with Dermot O'Leary and support the production of this new five-part TV series, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland,” Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said.

“With millions of people across Britain set to watch the series this week on ITV1 and on the streaming service ITVX, it’s an excellent way to shine a spotlight on the island of Ireland – showcasing our delicious local produce, wonderful culinary offering and beautiful landscapes.”

She added: “Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to inspire travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”

All five episodes of Dermot’s Taste of Ireland will air from Monday to Friday this week. They are also available to view on the streaming service ITVX.

