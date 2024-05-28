Dermot O’Leary explores ‘two great loves’ Ireland and food for new television series
PRESENTER Dermot O’Leary is excited to have begun filming for a new television series which sees him get to explore his two “great loves” Ireland and food.

The second-generation Irishman, who was born in Colchester in Essex to parents who hail from Co. Wexford, has been announced as the host of a new food and travel series due to be aired on ITV later this year.

Dermot O'Leary will travel across Ireland for a new food series

Dermot’s Taste of Ireland will be a five-part series, that sees him go back to his roots in the Emerald Isle on a gastronomic tour, to discover the island's best kept foodie secrets.

“I can't wait to embark on this trip, to explore two of my great loves, Ireland and food,” O’Leary said of the new show.

“The food scene in Ireland is so exciting and to meet the people and try the produce will be a real treat,” he added.

“It's exciting to see modern Ireland through second generation eyes - and to show that Ireland's food is more than cabbage and stews... although all their cabbage and stews are also great!”

Known for his passion for food, O’Leary has previously opened two fish-themed restaurants and regularly shares some of his favourite home recipes while presenting ITV’s This Morning.

His new series will allow him to take that culiary passion on the road, whilst exploring some of Ireland’s ancient landscapes, diverse cities and stunning coastlines.

Presenter Dermot O'Leary with Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, during filming for Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, in Dublin

Filming for the five-part series is currently taking place in Kinsale, Cork city, Wexford, Dublin and Belfast and is supported by Tourism Ireland (TI).

Alice Mansergh, TI CEO, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new five-part series, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland.

“With millions of people across Britain set to tune into the series later this year on ITV1 and on the streaming service ITVX, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on the island of Ireland – showcasing our delicious local produce, wonderful culinary offering and beautiful landscapes.”

She added: “Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to encourage travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”

