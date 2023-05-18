Dervish, Danú and Glasgow-based Ímar headline as popular traditional Irish music festival returns

TRAD stars Dervish, Danú and the Glasgow-based band Ímar have all been confirmed as headliners as a popular music festival returns to Ireland this summer.

Now in its third year, Tunefest Dungarvan will take place in Waterford in July – and it’s bringing a host of world-class musicians with it.

The trad music festival, which runs from June 23-25, will feature an array of concerts, including headline gigs with Dervish, Ímar and Danú, as well as workshops, dancing, pub sessions, youth buskers, a book launch and free outdoor gig rig performances.

The event, which will be located at venues in and around Waterford’s beautiful harbour town, will bring together some of the most talented traditional Irish musicians and singers from Waterford with those from across Ireland and further afield.

The Sligo-founded and internationally renowned folk act Dervish, led by singer Cathy Jordan, will be supported at the festival by Tulua from Wexford.

Glasgow-based five-piece Ímar, which is made up of five friends who played sessions together, having originally met through their Comhaltas classes, will also take to the stage, supported by local Waterford duo Danny and Tommy Dunford.

And then there is Danú, one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today, who will be supported by the current All Ireland Senior Céilí Band Champions for 2022, Taobh Na Mara.

“The line-up features award-winning musicians and a wide variety of musical expression from ancient airs to popular ballads, céilí, jigs, reels, and polkas to more modern tunes with an Irish trad twist,” a Dungarvan Tunefest spokesperson confirmed.

Grattan Square in the centre of Dungarvan will play host to most of the Tunefest action this summer - with an open-air gig rig on both the Saturday and Sunday featuring musicians such as Booley House, Tulua and Taobh Na Mara.

A busking competition is also due to take place, as will CD launches ans trad music workshops.

Now in its third year, and organised by a voluntary committee from within Waterford’s trad community, Tunefest has quickly become a favourite for Irish music fans, and the organisers have promised this year's event will be “bigger and better than ever”.

“While still a young and emerging festival, the passion for trad music in and around Dungarvan is very high,” they explain.

A wealth of All Ireland Champion musicians hailing from the locality are set to take to the festival stage during the festival, including current All Ireland champion fiddle player Sarah O Gorman and the current All Ireland Céilí Champions Taobh Na Mara performing in the town square along with previous All Ireland Champions Claire Fennell, Clara, Mannion, Seamus O’Gorman, Joseph Mannion, Niamh Fennell and Ellen O’Gorman.

"We're thrilled to bring Tunefest Dungarvan back for what we expect to be our best year yet," said festival organiser Donnchadh Gough, who is a well-respected uilleann-piper and bodhrán player with Irish band DANÚ and owner of The Local gastropub.

"We have one of the best line-ups of musicians joining us over the weekend.

“This is a festival that truly has something for everyone, whether you're a budding musician yourself, a die-hard trad fan or just want a fun weekend away.

“We can't wait to see everyone there!"

Tickets for TuneFest Dungarvan are on sale now. For more information and to book click here.