Details for Ireland’s largest Christmas parade confirmed

A VILLAGE in Ireland is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland this month as it plays host to the nation’s largest Christmas parade.

More than 400 people are set to take part in the festive procession which will roll through Bunratty in Co. Clare on November 28.

The event is being planned by Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, with the support of the local business community and Clare County Council.

After winding through the village the parade will make its way to the courtyard of Bunratty Castle where the annual switching on of the Folk Park’s Christmas lights will take place.

More than 100 elves will feature in the procession, alongside the Tulla Pipe Band, animals from the Folk Park, members of the All-Ireland winning Clare senior hurling team, and Santa Claus himself, whose sleigh will be drawn by six horses.

Music will be provided by the Bunratty Brass Band and two local choirs.

“We wanted to do something completely different this year by bringing the entire community together to celebrate the magic of the Christmas season,” Charlotte Rebers, Head of Operations at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, said.

“Months in the making, this parade will light up the village up with colourful characters, festive music and a joyful procession along the 700-metre route,” she added.

“Everyone is welcome to attend.”

The parade marks the beginning of the Christmas season at Bunratty, during which 35,000 people are expected to visit the 26-acre attraction.

“It is wonderful to see local businesses and the community of Bunratty coming together to support what will be an incredible spectacle for the village,” ouncillor Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said.

“Bunratty never does anything in half measures and this Christmas parade will be no different as the village prepares for its busiest time of the year.”

Following the parade, Bunratty Castle and Folk Park will present a donation to this year’s nominated charity, Down Syndrome Clare.

