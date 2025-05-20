Dylan Moran to make Shakespearean debut under direction of Ralph Fiennes

MEATH actor Dylan Moran is set to make his Shakespearean debut at the Theatre Royal in Bath this summer.

The Navan native will star in a new production of the Bard’s As You Like It as part of the Ralph Fiennes/Theatre Royal Bath Season

First published in 1623, Shakespeare’s comedy is being retold under the direction of the acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes, who is leading a season at the theatre.

Moran, a comedian and actor who created and starred in the hit series Black Books, plays the role of Touchstone in the production.

He has also starred in a range of hit films, including Notting Hill, Shaun of the Dead, The Witcher and Run Fatboy Run.

His castmates for As You Like It include Patrick Robinson, Charlie Rowe, Dame Harriet Walter and Gloria Obianyo.

As You Like It, directed by Ralph Fiennes, runs at the Theatre Royal Bath from August 15 to September 6.

The opening production of The Ralph Fiennes/Theatre Royal Bath Season sees Fiennes play opposite Miranda Raison in the world premiere of David Hare's new play Grace Pervades.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, it tells the story of Victorian couple Henry Irving (Fiennes) and Ellen Terry (Raison) and their troubled children - Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig.