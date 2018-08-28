Ed Sheeran strongly hints he has married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in secret
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran strongly hints he has married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in secret

ED SHEERAN has hinted that he has secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn during an interview in the US.

The 27-year-old musician pointed at a ring on his wedding finger before admitting he would "never do anything too public" if he married his childhood sweetheart.

In the interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Ed was asked: "What about the wedding details? Have you picked a date? Do you know where? Do you know when yet?"

Rather than brush the question off, Ed instead blushed and pointed to his ring.

The interviewer responded: "That's exciting! Congratulations my friend! Congratulations! How did you sneak that one?"

Ed simply replied: "Well, I never do anything too public anyway."

The Perfect singer announced his engagement to Cherry, 26, on Instagram in January, gushing to fans: "Got myself a fiancé just before new year."

The couple met back in secondary school, but only began dating in 2015.

Cherry is a talented hockey player and won bronze at the 2012 European Championships with England U21s.

The pair - both supporters of Ipswich Town FC - bought a mansion in Suffolk last year and are rarely seen together in public.

See More: Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran, Entertainment, Marriage, Music, Wedding

