Eileen Walsh will perform for 24-hours in play featuring 100 men
Entertainment

EILEEN WALSH will lead the cast in a 24-hour play in which she will star alongside 100 different men.

The actor - who hails from Cork city and has worked in the industry since a teenager - has been living in London for over 15 years.

She and her family are based in north London, but the star, who recently featured in the film adaptation of Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These, alongside fellow Corkonian Cillian Murphy, will be back in her home county this summer.

Walsh has been announced as the lead in The Second Woman, which will run during the Cork Midsummer Festival in June.

Created by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, the show features one woman, played by Walsh, and one scene, which is repeated 100 times over during the 24-hour production.

Originally performed by Randall herself in Australia in 2016 the play has since been put on in Taiwan, Canada, and the US.

In 2023 it was performed by Ruth Wilson at London’s Young Vic theatre, to critical acclaim.

Now it is the turn of theatre fans in Ireland to view this unique production, which has been programmed as part of the popular Cork Midsummer Festival.

“Eileen Walsh, one of Ireland’s most celebrated and recognised actors, will star in The Second Woman, an internationally acclaimed feat of thrilling theatre and live cinema,” the Festival has confirmed.

The production begins at 4pm on Saturday, June 14 and finishes at 4pm on Sunday, June 15.

“Over 24 hours, 100 different men will star opposite Eileen Walsh, as she performs over and over a scene between a man and a woman in a relationship that has lost its creativity and romance,” the organisers explained.

“They talk, they laugh, it’s awkward, it’s funny.

“None of the 100 Marty’s will have rehearsed with Eileen Walsh’s Virginia prior to the performance and most of whom are non-actors.”

The play has been inspired by John Cassavetes’ film Opening Night and created by an all-female team who will capture all the action live from five simultaneously recording cameras.

“At the conclusion of each scene a decision must be made,” the organisers confirm.

“The wait for what comes next becomes more addictive than any binge-worthy TV series.”

Audiences can purchase tickets for the full 24 hours or join at scheduled entry times throughout the performance – and stay for as long as they like until the performance ends.

Seating is unreserved and the audience is free to move seats throughout the performance in order to enjoy the show from different angles

Food and drink will be available throughout the 24 hours at Cork Opera House.

