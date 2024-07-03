Enjoy a feast of traditional Irish music as the Belfast Tradfest returns
Entertainment

Enjoy a feast of traditional Irish music as the Belfast Tradfest returns

BELFAST TRADFEST, Northern Ireland’s premier traditional music, song and dance festival, is back for its sixth edition.

Running from July 21-28, this year’s festival offers over three hundred and fifty events with some of the world’s finest traditional musicians playing at concerts, workshops, sessions and community events.

Belfast has long been an epicentre for traditional music, and the festival will celebrate a rich heritage of traditional Irish and Scottish music.

Cherish the Ladies are on the line-up for this month's Belfast Tradfest

The Belfast TradFest Summer School of Traditional Music is the hub around which the festival is built, where young talent is nurtured, and emerging musicians given the opportunity to shine.

The festival will also include some of the legends of Irish music, including the likes of Clannad singer Moya Brennan with her five-piece band.

Cherish the Ladies, an American traditional band, will play the Mandela Hall for their Belfast TradFest debut.

Other top acts include Lúnasa, Cillian Vallely of the famous Armagh uilleann piping dynasty, Pauline Scanlon & Éilís Kennedy aka Lumiere, and Cathal Hayden’s Bow Brothers.

Lúnasa are also on the bill

Ulster music will of course be a major focus of the festvial. Co. Tyrone singer Niall Hanna and Beoga’s Damian McKee will release their upcoming solo albums at the Black Box.

With their debut album reaching #1 in the World Music Charts, Jiggy have gained a worldwide audience.

Presenting a mix of Irish traditional music, world rhythms and cutting-edge dance grooves, they’ll appear at the Mandela Hall alongside the trio of Tara Breen, Pádraig Rynne and Jim Murray.

Tickets from www.belfasttradfest.com

See More: Belfast Tradfest

Related

Most successful Irish actor of 2024 revealed – and it’s not who you think
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Most successful Irish actor of 2024 revealed – and it’s not who you think

By: Irish Post

Ten Minutes with Cork singer Áine Duffy
Entertainment 1 week ago

Ten Minutes with Cork singer Áine Duffy

By: Irish Post

Bob Geldof, Nathan Carter and Riverdance among acts set to perform as Pairc Festival returns
Entertainment 1 week ago

Bob Geldof, Nathan Carter and Riverdance among acts set to perform as Pairc Festival returns

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Attack on new build homes being treated as sectarian hate crime
News 1 day ago

Attack on new build homes being treated as sectarian hate crime

By: Fiona Audley

President’s garden party honours those who ‘organise, march and fight for workers’ rights'
News 1 day ago

President’s garden party honours those who ‘organise, march and fight for workers’ rights'

By: Fiona Audley

Biden’s plan fails but still ‘all to play for’ following US presidential debate
Comment 2 days ago

Biden’s plan fails but still ‘all to play for’ following US presidential debate

By: Daniel Mulhall

'Sweet mother of Jesus!' Listen to commentator's ecstatic reaction as Galway defeat Dublin in All-Ireland quarter-final
News 2 days ago

'Sweet mother of Jesus!' Listen to commentator's ecstatic reaction as Galway defeat Dublin in All-Ireland quarter-final

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sex offender who coerced and exploited 40 children is jailed for nine years
News 2 days ago

Sex offender who coerced and exploited 40 children is jailed for nine years

By: Gerard Donaghy