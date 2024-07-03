Enjoy a feast of traditional Irish music as the Belfast Tradfest returns

BELFAST TRADFEST, Northern Ireland’s premier traditional music, song and dance festival, is back for its sixth edition.

Running from July 21-28, this year’s festival offers over three hundred and fifty events with some of the world’s finest traditional musicians playing at concerts, workshops, sessions and community events.

Belfast has long been an epicentre for traditional music, and the festival will celebrate a rich heritage of traditional Irish and Scottish music.

The Belfast TradFest Summer School of Traditional Music is the hub around which the festival is built, where young talent is nurtured, and emerging musicians given the opportunity to shine.

The festival will also include some of the legends of Irish music, including the likes of Clannad singer Moya Brennan with her five-piece band.

Cherish the Ladies, an American traditional band, will play the Mandela Hall for their Belfast TradFest debut.

Other top acts include Lúnasa, Cillian Vallely of the famous Armagh uilleann piping dynasty, Pauline Scanlon & Éilís Kennedy aka Lumiere, and Cathal Hayden’s Bow Brothers.

Ulster music will of course be a major focus of the festvial. Co. Tyrone singer Niall Hanna and Beoga’s Damian McKee will release their upcoming solo albums at the Black Box.

With their debut album reaching #1 in the World Music Charts, Jiggy have gained a worldwide audience.

Presenting a mix of Irish traditional music, world rhythms and cutting-edge dance grooves, they’ll appear at the Mandela Hall alongside the trio of Tara Breen, Pádraig Rynne and Jim Murray.

Tickets from www.belfasttradfest.com