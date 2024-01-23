‘Explosive’ second series of gritty Dublin drama Kin will air on BBC

THE BBC has confirmed it will air the ‘explosive’ second series of Kin “soon” after acquiring the rights to the gritty Dublin drama.

First released on RTÉ One in September 2021, the gangster series, which stars Game of Thrones actors Ciarán Hinds and Aidan Gillen, won rave reviews in Ireland.

The first instalment of the tense Irish drama found its way to BBC in November 2022, where it proved similarly popular with viewers.

And they now have the second series to look forward to, which the British broadcaster confirms “will launch soon on BBC One and BBC iPlayer”.

“Produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, the BBC has acquired season two of this gripping, character-driven Irish crime drama from Fifth Season and it will see the return of a star-studded cast including Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Clare Dunne (The Last Duel), Francis Magee (The Witcher), Sam Keeley (The Cured), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Outlander), Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders), and Yasmin Seky,” the BBC confirmed.

In the critically acclaimed, eight-part follow-up, the story of the Kinsella family, who are now at the top of the crime game in Dublin, continues, but they now face an enemy even more dangerous than Eamon Cunningham.

"Where once there were unbreakable bonds of blood and family, there is only suspicion, distrust, and resentment," the BBC explains.

The BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition, Sue Deeks said: "All I will say is if you found the first series exciting and engrossing, just wait until you see the twists and turns in series two.”

Jennifer Ebell, at Fifth Season, added: "The Kinsellas are back and the stakes are higher than ever.

“Season two of this family crime drama is explosive and we are pleased the BBC joins the growing number of our international partners."