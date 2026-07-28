Details confirmed for live broadcast of Belfast’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

DETAILS have been announced for the live coverage of the upcoming Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann which will be held in Belfast for the first time.

The annual celebration of traditional Irish music, song and dance gets underway from August 6 to 9, and TG4 will be broadcasting the action live from the city.

The Irish language broadcaster will broadcast live at 9.30pm on each of the four nights of the festival.

Produced by Power Pictures, the shows will be presented by Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, Peadar Ó Goill and Gráinne McElwain.

“TG4 is delighted to be live broadcast partner of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 and work with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCE), Belfast City Council, and the wider artistic community of Northern Ireland to bring the very best of the Fleadh across the globe on all TG4 broadcast platforms,” TG4’s Comissioning Editor Proinsias Ní Ghráinne said this week.

“Broadcasting live from a newly build Fleadh village, the Waterfront Hall and across the streets of Belfast, we look forward to four days and four nights of the very best of entertainment,” she added.

The festival will be showcased across TG4 TV, TG4’s trad YouTube, the TG4 player and all the broadcaster’s social channels.

"As we look ahead to Fleadh 2026 in Belfast, our partnership with TG4 remains crucial in showcasing Ireland’s rich cultural traditions,” CCE Director General Dr. Labhrás Ó Murchú said.

“Through the dynamic and engaging programming, our partnership is not only making our cultural traditions accessible to all but ensuring they remain a vibrant and visible part of our society,’ he added.

“The widespread audience drawn to the Fleadh TV broadcasts reflects both the quality of the productions and the enduring appeal of Irish culture across the globe.”

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