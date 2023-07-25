Fishamble brings Eugene O’Brien’s award-winning play Heaven to Edinburgh Fringe

THE Fishamble theatre company brings its hit new play Heaven to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this month.

Fresh from a stint Off-Broadway earlier this year, the piece by Eugene O’Brien, which is directed by Fishamble’s Artistic Director Jim Culleton, will run at the Traverse Theatre from August 3 to 27.

Set in county Offaly, it follows the story of married couple Mairead and Mal, who have been together for more than 20 years but find themselves at a crossroads.

They struggle to keep their relationship together despite the secrets they are hiding from one another.

It all comes to a head, of course, when they return to Mairead’s hometown for a family wedding.

First premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival in October 2022, before undertaking a tour of Ireland, the production has received rave reviews and has won two awards to date.

O’Brien’s work has been described as “poignant, beautiful writing” which “provides a snapshot into the relationship between two adults who have shared a life, a child and all that comes with it - but haven’t yet shared all of themselves”.

The production stars Andrew Bennet, who starred in the history-making, Oscar-nominated Irish film An Calin Ciuin/The Quiet Girl, and Janet Moran, who won the Best Actress gong at the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2023 for her role in the play.

Heaven won the Best New Play Award at the ceremony in April.

For tickets or further information click here.