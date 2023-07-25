Fishamble brings Eugene O’Brien’s award-winning play Heaven to Edinburgh Fringe
Entertainment

Fishamble brings Eugene O’Brien’s award-winning play Heaven to Edinburgh Fringe

Janet Moran in Heaven (Pics: Ste Murray)

THE Fishamble theatre company brings its hit new play Heaven to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this month.

Fresh from a stint Off-Broadway earlier this year, the piece by Eugene O’Brien, which is directed by Fishamble’s Artistic Director Jim Culleton, will run at the Traverse Theatre from August 3 to 27.

Andrew Bennett in Heaven (Pics: Ste Murray)

Set in county Offaly, it follows the story of married couple Mairead and Mal, who have been together for more than 20 years but find themselves at a crossroads.

They struggle to keep their relationship together despite the secrets they are hiding from one another.

It all comes to a head, of course, when they return to Mairead’s hometown for a family wedding.

First premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival in October 2022, before undertaking a tour of Ireland, the production has received rave reviews and has won two awards to date.

Janet Moran in Heaven (Pics: Ste Murray)

O’Brien’s work has been described as “poignant, beautiful writing” which “provides a snapshot into the relationship between two adults who have shared a life, a child and all that comes with it - but haven’t yet shared all of themselves”.

The production stars Andrew Bennet, who starred in the history-making, Oscar-nominated Irish film An Calin Ciuin/The Quiet Girl, and Janet Moran, who won the Best Actress gong at the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2023 for her role in the play.

Heaven won the Best New Play Award at the ceremony in April.

For tickets or further information click here.

See More: Edinburgh Fringe, Eugene O'Brien, Fishamble, Heaven

Related

'We want plays that cry out to be performed’ says Fishamble theatre company's Jim Culleton
Entertainment 1 week ago

'We want plays that cry out to be performed’ says Fishamble theatre company's Jim Culleton

By: Fiona Audley

REVIEW: 'Gutted' by Sharon Byrne at the Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith
Entertainment 3 years ago

REVIEW: 'Gutted' by Sharon Byrne at the Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith

By: Rachael O'Connor

Jason Byrne's Special Eye, Edinburgh Fringe 2013 - review
Entertainment 9 years ago

Jason Byrne's Special Eye, Edinburgh Fringe 2013 - review

By: Irish Post

Latest

Teen arrested for Dublin attack that left American tourist with 'life-altering injuries'
News 1 day ago

Teen arrested for Dublin attack that left American tourist with 'life-altering injuries'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pair charged with manslaughter after woman died following attempted robbery
News 2 days ago

Pair charged with manslaughter after woman died following attempted robbery

By: Gerard Donaghy

Armed gang target West Belfast takeaway
News 2 days ago

Armed gang target West Belfast takeaway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pair jailed over attempt to claim dead man's pension at post office
News 2 days ago

Pair jailed over attempt to claim dead man's pension at post office

By: Gerard Donaghy

McDonald's boss 'appalled' after employee alleges she was taunted over rape by colleague
News 2 days ago

McDonald's boss 'appalled' after employee alleges she was taunted over rape by colleague

By: Gerard Donaghy