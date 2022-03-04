For Those I Love and Dermot Kennedy win at RTÉ Choice Music Awards

FOR THOSE I Love has won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2021.

A musical project from Dubliner Dave Balfe, the self-titled album was met with critical acclaim when it was released in March of last year.

At its core, the album pays tribute to Dave's best friend and former bandmate, Paul Curran, who passed away in 2018.

He won the award last night and will receive a cheque for €10,000, which has been provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

For Those I Love beat out competition from other shortlisted nominees Bicep, Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill, Orla Gartland, House Plants, Kojaque, Elaine Mai, Saint Sister, Soda Blonde and Villagers.

Dermot Kennedy also won the award for Irish Song of the Year for his song Better Days.

Better Days was selected from a shortlist of 10 songs by public vote via the RTÉ 2FM and Choice Music Prize websites - fans were given the chance to get behind their favourite Irish song of 2021.

The event, hosted by RTÉ 2FM's Tracy Clifford and broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM featured exclusive performances from eight of the nominated artists: Elaine Mai, House Plants, Kojaque, Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill, Saint Sister, Soda Blonde, Villagers and For Those I Love.