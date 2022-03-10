Lineup for the return of Electric Picnic festival revealed

THE LINEUP for Electric Picnic 2022 has been revealed, with dozens of acts announced.

The last Electric Picnic festival to take place was in 2019, with the past two years cancelled due to the pandemic.

Now, Dermot Kennedy, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Picture This, Arctic Monkeys and Snow Patrol have been announced as the headline acts for the festival, taking place on 2-4 September in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Other acts announced include Anne-Marie, Annie Mac, Wolf Alice, Little Simz, Rina Sawayama, Willow Jeff Mills.

Irish talent at the festival will come from CMAT, Orla Gartland, Tolü Makay, Kojaque, Denise Chaila and For Those I Love, among others.

Announcing the lineup, organisers also announced that capacity for the main stage has been increased by 60%. The Jimi Hendrix arena entrance to the main stage has also doubled in size.

Other stages and areas of the festival will also have new looks. The Leviathan stage will amplify grassroots political activism and critical thinking with entertaining and informative debates and workshops on issues vital to this young generation; the new Human Lab stage will bring science and technology back to the heart of MindField with a bang and a fizz; while Manifesto will present some of the very best talent writing for print and screen.

The hugely popular Ah, Hear! Podcast stage returns with new stars and old favourites and a greatly increased capacity; and The Hip Hop, Beats and Rhymes stage will present the best of slam poetry, grime, hip hop and performance with some of the acts that have made the Irish scene one of the world’s most exciting. The Three music stage is returning featuring a diverse mix of up-and-coming Irish and International acts.

An Puball Gaeilge will also be ar ais arís with a colourful clár of podchraoladh beo, díospóreachtaí, ceoil, caint agus craic: the best of intelligent Irish language entertainment.

70,000 attendees will go to the festival, with tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am.

However tickets from the cancelled 2020 vent remain valid unless a refund was sought.