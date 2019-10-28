Former global sensation S Club 7 in reunion talks to celebrate 20 years since the band's debut

I’VE NEVER had a dream come true… until the day S Club 7 said they could be reuniting!

The band are apparently keen to reunite for their 20th anniversary—and we don’t mean as S Club 3, or S Club Party, but as the full, original S Club 7, with every member of the band said to be in talks of a reunion.

Irish 90’s kids will remember the craze that followed S Club 7’s introduction on the charts, with makeshift imitations of the group popping up on school playgrounds across the country—and that craze could be making a return.

In a story first reported by The Mirror, the former global sensations want to celebrate 20 years since the band’s debut by launching an arena tour where they will play all their smash hits.

A source told the online outlet:

Advertisement

"There is talks in between band members now about doing a reunion arena tour next year.

"A lot of the bandmates are up for it. It's still early days but they are talking and fans may be in for a treat in 2020. It all makes perfect sense for a reunion celebrating 20 years of S Club 7."

If the tour takes place in 2020 it will actually be 21 years since the band released their first single ‘Bring It All Back’ in 1999—but better late than never.

The original (and best) S Club 7 line-up consisted of Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearitt and Rachel Stevens.

They reunited for a televised four-song set in 2014 to support BBC’s ‘Children in Need’ and followed it with a short tour in Cardiff, Glasgow and several locations in England.

S Club 7 fans are now eagerly awaiting confirmation from the members themselves that they will be making a return to celebrate 20 years of S Club 7.