Infant boy dies in collision outside Dublin house
News

AN INFANT boy has died following a collision outside a house in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic incident outside a residence in Rathmintin, Jobstown, which occurred at around 2pm on Tuesday.

"A male infant was transferred from the scene to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased," read a garda statement.

"A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to support the family at this time.

"A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been conducted."

A post this morning on the Facebook page of St Dominic's Parish in Tallaght read: "We remember in our prayers today the young boy who died tragically in Jobstown yesterday.

"We keep him and his families in our thoughts as we go about our day."

