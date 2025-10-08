Investigation launched after skeletal remains found in Dublin property

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after skeletal remains were found at a property in Dublin.

The discovery was made on Tuesday evening while work was being carried out in the area.

The scene remained cordoned off today.

"Gardaí at Sundrive Road are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains at the rear of a residential property on Naas Road, Dublin 12," read a garda statement.

"The remains were found shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, during works being carried out in the area.

"The scene has been preserved and both the Office of the State Pathologist and the Coroner have been notified.

"The Garda Technical Bureau has been requested to attend the scene, along with a forensic anthropologist.

"Investigations are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."