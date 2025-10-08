Investigation launched after skeletal remains found in Dublin property
News

Investigation launched after skeletal remains found in Dublin property

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after skeletal remains were found at a property in Dublin.

The discovery was made on Tuesday evening while work was being carried out in the area.

The scene remained cordoned off today.

"Gardaí at Sundrive Road are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains at the rear of a residential property on Naas Road, Dublin 12," read a garda statement.

"The remains were found shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, during works being carried out in the area.

"The scene has been preserved and both the Office of the State Pathologist and the Coroner have been notified.

"The Garda Technical Bureau has been requested to attend the scene, along with a forensic anthropologist.

"Investigations are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."

See More: Dublin

Related
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after body found in burning car

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Bodies of man and young girl found in house in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 2 weeks ago

Celebrations in Liverpool as popular Irishman turns 100

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Laing O’Rourke delivers first phase of new innovation district in Oxford

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Dublin selected to join EU cities leadership scheme

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Mourners pay respects at funeral of family killed in Co. Louth tragedy

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Brendan Gleeson commands the stage in captivating revival of Conor McPherson’s The Weir

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Irish Government pledges to strengthen links across UK and launch new diaspora strategy

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Chicken cull after suspected bird flu case found on Co. Tyrone farm

By: Fiona Audley