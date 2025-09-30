US star Bill Murray promises to ‘find the craic’ as he tackles Ireland’s top golf courses

US actor and comedian Bill Murray will tackle Ireland’s top golf courses in a new BBC show.

The Hollywood star, who was born in Illinois but has ancestral roots in counties Galway and Mayo, will front the six-part series Off Course, which will take him across the Emerald Isle.

“I started out caddying, and golf was the best education I ever received,” Murray said.

“Ireland feels like the right place to put all that to work,” he added.

“They’ve got this wonderful word there, ‘craic,’ which means fun, but it means a lot of other things.

“A lot of good things. And this show will be about us finding it.”

The series follows Murray and his friends across some of the island’s most scenic fairways.

“But this is no ordinary golf show – it’s about life, chance encounters and the joy of going gloriously off course,” a BBC spokesperson explained.

The British broadcaster says the new show "captures candid, unscripted moments woven with the wit, warmth, and wonder of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland".

“The series offers an intimate portrait into a country whose stories, people and craic are just as unforgettable as Bill Murray himself. Golf is just the excuse," they explain.

“Golf is the hook and Bill’s insatiable curiosity is the magic, as he takes on some of the Emerald Isle’s most iconic courses in a love letter to both the game and the place that shaped the Murray clan.”

Throughout the series Murray will be joined by family members, celebrity friends and his long-time golfing companion Tom Coyne.

Catherine Catton, the BBC’s Head of Factual Entertainment Commissioning and Events, described the series as “full of humour, heart and adventure, set against some of the most beautiful backdrops imaginable”.