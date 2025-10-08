Northern Ireland sports technology firm STATSports acquired by Sony

A SPORTS technology company in Northern Ireland that specialises in the development of wearable monitoring devices for athletes has been acquired by Sony Corporation.

STATSports was founded in Newry in 2008 and as well as its global headquarters in the city, it also has offices in London, Chicago, Florida and Melbourne.

The company offers the most widely-used athlete monitoring technology in elite sport to more than 800 professional teams and federations worldwide, including Premier League champions Liverpool.

"This is a landmark moment for STATSports," said Alan Clarke, CEO and co-founder.

"Since 2008, our mission has been to help teams and athletes reach their full potential through performance monitoring technology.

"Partnering with Sony allows us to accelerate that mission by integrating our wearable technology with Sony's world-leading solutions.

"Together, we can set new standards in performance analysis, athlete development and injury prevention, while also offering audiences new ways to engage with their favourite sports teams."

'Powerful step'

The acquisition allows Sony to add STATSports' state-of-the-art athlete tracking technologies and performance analysis solutions to its existing array of sports technology solutions.

These include optical tracking from Sony companies Hawk-Eye Innovations and KinaTrax, as well as visualisation technology through its company, Beyond Sports.

The acquisition of STATSports paves the way for a comprehensive optical and wearable tracking solution for teams and clubs across major sports.

Sony hope it will create new opportunities for its sports businesses to leverage sports data in the performance analysis space, as well as to expand into new markets.

"This acquisition is a powerful step in our journey to build the ultimate sports data and analytics engine, by integrating STATSports' state-of-the-art wearable technology with our existing optical solutions," said Rufus Hack, CEO of Hawk-Eye, Pulselive, Beyond Sports and KinaTrax.

"This opens up a path for new applications in performance analysis, as well as officiating and fan engagement, which enables us to deliver a more complete and valuable solution to our partners and the entire sports community."

Global clients

As well as Liverpool, STATSports also counts Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as Italian giants Juventus, among its clients.

Its technology is also used by national football teams such as England and Portugal, as well as New Zealand and South Africa in international rugby.

The firm is trusted by a host of American sports franchises, including Washington Commanders, LA Dodgers, Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins.

Beyond elite teams, STATSports has pioneered bringing professional-grade technology to grassroots clubs and individual athletes, bridging the gap between professional and amateur sport.