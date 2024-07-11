Helen Behan returns for second series of Malpractice as filming begins in Belfast

SERIES two of the medical drama Malpractice has begun filming in Belfast.

Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé reprise their roles as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei in the second instalment of the hit ITV series which first aired last year.

Irish actor Niamh Alger led the first series but does not return for the second.

Instead, Meath native Behan takes the lead in series two, which is set in a north Yorkshire hospital where Dr Callahan and Dr Adjei, of the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU), are brought in to investigate a new doctor accused of malpractice.

Joining the pair for series two, which is written and created by Grace Ofori-Attah, are Tom Hughes, Selin Hizli, Zoë Telford, Hannah McClean, Seraphina Beh and Ace Bhatti.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back a second series of Malpractice,” Ms Ofori-Attah said.

“This time, I’m excited to be delving into the world of Psychiatry, my medical specialty, with an incredible cast led by Tom Hughes, and fantastic crew led by Anthony Philipson. I can’t wait to get started.”

Speaking as filming began, Simon Heath, CEO of World Productions, who are producing the series, said: “Grace has delved even deeper into her personal history as a consultant psychiatrist to deliver a both a brilliant thriller and timely look at a critical area of the NHS.

“Her great writing has once again attracted a stellar cast to join Helen and Jordan to tell this new story.”

Malpractice series one had the most watched launch episode of a new drama on ITV1 in 2023, with 6.7m viewers.