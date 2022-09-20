Holly and Philip address accusations of jumping the Queen's lying in state queue

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have addressed their recent controversial visit to see the Queen lying in state after they were accused of skipping the hours-long queue.

The pair were criticised on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without taking part in the public line.

They have now insisted that they would "never jump a queue", with programme bosses at ITV also stating that the hosting duo had attended to film a segment for Tuesday's show.

During the special edition reflecting on the days since the Queen's death, Willoughby said in a voiceover:

"Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.

"The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back.

"In contrast, those paying respect walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen. We of course respected those rules.

"However, we realise that it may have looked like something else, and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

This Morning previously addressed the visit in a statement posted on Instagram on Saturday, saying: "We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday's programme.

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state - but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."