‘I bloody love you’: Jessie Buckley heaps praise on Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal in awards speech

JESSIE BUCKLEY brought her Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal to tears while accepting her Critic’s Choice Award this week.

The Kerry native won the Best Actress gong for her role as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes in the period drama, based on the 2020 book written by Irish writer Maggie O’Farell, at the 31st Critics Choice Awards.

The awards were held in Santa Monica, California on January 4, with comedian Chelsea Handler hosting proceedings.

During the event Killarney-born Buckley used her acceptance speech to heap praise on Co. Kildare-born Mescal, who plays Shakespeare in the film.

“I bloody love you man,” she told a visibly emotional Mescal from the stage.

“And I know loads of other women in this room do too,” she added, “but I could drink you like water working with you every single day.”

Buckley went on to tell Mescal he was a “giant of the heart” before saying: “Thank you so much for making me a little bit more human.”

Hamnet, which has been directed by Chloé Zhao, is set in 16th century England and tells the story of the death of Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son, which inspired his play Hamlet, and the impact that had on his relationship with his wife.

The film is hotly tipped to be nominated for an Oscar, with the Academy Award nominees set to be announced on January 22.