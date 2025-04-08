Iconic Irish castle revealed as location for The Traitors Ireland

AN iconic Irish castle has been revealed as the location for The Traitors Ireland.

Filming has now wrapped on the first series of the new show, which is set to air on RTÉ later this year, and the Irish broadcaster has today revealed that the action will take place in and around Slane Castle in Co. Meath.

Located in the Boyne Valley, the historic spot has been the seat of the Conyngham family since it was built in the late 18th century.

It is currently owned by Henry Conyngham, the 8th Marquess Conyngham, whose eldest son Alex is the Earl of Mount Charles.

This year it has become the home of The Traitors Ireland, which features Cork-born actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney as its host.