Iconic Irish castle revealed as location for The Traitors Ireland

AN iconic Irish castle has been revealed as the location for The Traitors Ireland.
Filming has now wrapped on the first series of the new show, which is set to air on RTÉ later this year, and the Irish broadcaster has today revealed that the action will take place in and around Slane Castle in Co. Meath.
Located in the Boyne Valley, the historic spot has been the seat of the Conyngham family since it was built in the late 18th century.
It is currently owned by Henry Conyngham, the 8th Marquess Conyngham, whose eldest son Alex is the Earl of Mount Charles.
Slane Castle is home to The Traitors Ireland (Pic: RTÉ)
This year it has become the home of The Traitors Ireland, which features Cork-born actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney as its host.
The star, who also presents Channel 4’s Great Pottery Throw Down, admits sh
e “jumped at the chance” when asked to host the Irish version of the popular competition.
Contestants from all around Ireland were signed up for the show following a national casting call for applications last year.
Soon we will have the pleasure of watching them have their breakfast at the castle, which is nestled along the banks of the Boyne River, as they find out day by day who has been murdered.
The castle will also be the backdrop for all the mind games, missions, and unexpected twists that take place throughout the series.
Siobhán McSweeney will host the show (Pic:Phil Sharp)
“We’re delighted to have been given access to one of the country’s most iconic castles by the Mount Charles family," Gráinne McAleer, Head of Documentaries and Series at RTÉ, said today.
"It was a real privilege to work in such a fantastic location," she added,
"Slane has been an ideal production base – the castle is suitably imposing, and the Boyne Valley makes for a stunning backdrop.
"We can’t wait to bring it to RTÉ audiences this year.”
Alex Mount Charles said the venue might be their home but it was "built for entertaining".
"Having The Traitors here is an enthralling evolution of this theme as the dramatic setting of the castle and its grounds now provide the backdrop for world class entertainment on the screen," he explained.
"The whole team at Kite Entertainment have dug deep on this one.”
Slane Castle has long been a popular venue for events, with musical artists such as Metallica, U2, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Guns ‘N Roses, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Queen all performing at the Slane Festival over the years, which has been regularly held at the site since it launched in 1981.
