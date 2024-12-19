Lord of the Dance
Siobhán McSweeney feels like ‘luckiest person alive’ to host The Traitors Ireland
Entertainment

Siobhán McSweeney feels like ‘luckiest person alive’ to host The Traitors Ireland

HIT series The Traitors will head to Ireland next year with Siobhán McSweeney as its host.

The actor, who also presents Channel 4’s Great Pottery Throwdown, admits she “jumped at the chance” when asked to host the Irish version of the popular competition.

“Like everyone, I am a huge Traitors fan so when I was asked to host the Irish version I jumped at the chance,” the Cork native said this week.

“I’m looking forward to meeting our loyal Faithful and delicious Traitors."

She added: “The Irish have a charm and ability to deceive while smiling which will make this version rather special, I think.

“And I’m the luckiest person in the world to watch them close up.”

Siobhán McSweeney will host The Traitors Ireland (Pic:Phil Sharp)

The competition sees 22 strangers arrive at a remote castle to play against one another in the hope of winning up to €50,000.

But, hidden amongst them are the Traitors, who will attempt to secretly murder a player every night, without getting caught.

It’s up to the others, called the Faithfuls, to try to detect who the Traitors are, and banish them from the game, before they become their next victim.

The Traitors Ireland will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in 2025.

It will be filmed in Ireland and feature contestants from across the country following a nationwide casting call for applicants issued earlier this year.

The Traitors Ireland will air on RTE One in 2025

“We’re really looking forward to bringing The Traitors Ireland to RTÉ audiences and delighted that Siobhán is going to be at the heart of it,” Steve Carson, Director of Video at RTÉ, said.

“She is an incredibly talented actor with a great comic and dramatic range.

“We know that she is going to bring something really special to Ireland’s version of this fantastic game of trust and deceit.”

The series will be produced for RTÉ by Kite Entertainment.

“At Kite HQ we’re thrilled Siobhán has come on board to host The Traitors Ireland,” Kite Entertainment MD, Darren Smith said.

“We’ve been very big fans ever since we first laid eyes on her mega performance of Sister Michael in Derry Girls and know she’ll be a crucial part in making the Irish version of The Traitors brilliantly entertaining, endlessly dramatic, and best of all, utterly Irish.”

See More: Ireland, Siobhan Mcsweeney, The Traitors

Related

First look images revealed for new horror comedy led by Irish cast
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

First look images revealed for new horror comedy led by Irish cast

By: Fiona Audley

Details for Ireland’s largest Christmas parade confirmed
Culture 1 month ago

Details for Ireland’s largest Christmas parade confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

Cluttered Irish homes transformed in new cleaning show
Entertainment 2 months ago

Cluttered Irish homes transformed in new cleaning show

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

‘Significant decrease’ in happiness levels among children in Ireland
News 8 hours ago

‘Significant decrease’ in happiness levels among children in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Family of Sean O'Neill pay tribute to 'much-loved son and brother' after man convicted of murder
News 17 hours ago

Family of Sean O'Neill pay tribute to 'much-loved son and brother' after man convicted of murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

'We are all broken': Family pay tribute to father of three who died after being found injured in street
News 18 hours ago

'We are all broken': Family pay tribute to father of three who died after being found injured in street

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who strangled and attempted to rape woman is jailed over 'horrifying' attack
News 18 hours ago

Man who strangled and attempted to rape woman is jailed over 'horrifying' attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí released age-progressed picture of woman missing from Waterford for three decades
News 18 hours ago

Gardaí released age-progressed picture of woman missing from Waterford for three decades

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two teenagers arrested after man left in critical condition following incident in Co. Westmeath
News 20 hours ago

Two teenagers arrested after man left in critical condition following incident in Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy