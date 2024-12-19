Siobhán McSweeney feels like ‘luckiest person alive’ to host The Traitors Ireland

HIT series The Traitors will head to Ireland next year with Siobhán McSweeney as its host.

The actor, who also presents Channel 4’s Great Pottery Throwdown, admits she “jumped at the chance” when asked to host the Irish version of the popular competition.

“Like everyone, I am a huge Traitors fan so when I was asked to host the Irish version I jumped at the chance,” the Cork native said this week.

“I’m looking forward to meeting our loyal Faithful and delicious Traitors."

She added: “The Irish have a charm and ability to deceive while smiling which will make this version rather special, I think.

“And I’m the luckiest person in the world to watch them close up.”

The competition sees 22 strangers arrive at a remote castle to play against one another in the hope of winning up to €50,000.

But, hidden amongst them are the Traitors, who will attempt to secretly murder a player every night, without getting caught.

It’s up to the others, called the Faithfuls, to try to detect who the Traitors are, and banish them from the game, before they become their next victim.

The Traitors Ireland will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in 2025.

It will be filmed in Ireland and feature contestants from across the country following a nationwide casting call for applicants issued earlier this year.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing The Traitors Ireland to RTÉ audiences and delighted that Siobhán is going to be at the heart of it,” Steve Carson, Director of Video at RTÉ, said.

“She is an incredibly talented actor with a great comic and dramatic range.

“We know that she is going to bring something really special to Ireland’s version of this fantastic game of trust and deceit.”

The series will be produced for RTÉ by Kite Entertainment.

“At Kite HQ we’re thrilled Siobhán has come on board to host The Traitors Ireland,” Kite Entertainment MD, Darren Smith said.

“We’ve been very big fans ever since we first laid eyes on her mega performance of Sister Michael in Derry Girls and know she’ll be a crucial part in making the Irish version of The Traitors brilliantly entertaining, endlessly dramatic, and best of all, utterly Irish.”