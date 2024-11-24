IMLÉ in London to play the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith

IMLÉ will be bringing their innovative sound to London next week. The band are part of a collective of musicians under the stewardship of Dublin-based musician and producer Cian Mac Cárthaigh.

They mix different musical styles in the Irish language musical sphere.

IMLÉ have released two albums so far, their self-titled debut in 2016 and Fáilte Isteach in 2022. IMLÉ have just released a new single entitled Sláinte featuring Dublin hip-hop artist James Shannon and Conamara singer Róisín Seoighe. New singles are coming in October 2025 followed by an EP in early 2025. The group recently had two versions of their song Peacach was used as the main title music in the international Netflix series Bodkin. The current IMLÉ line-up features Cian Mac Cárthaigh, multi-instrumentalist Neil Ó Briain and singers/rappers Róisín Seoighe and James Shannon

IMLÉ will appear at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London on Thursday, November 28, as part of the Glór Nua (new voices) series run by the Irish Cultural Centre, an initiative that showcases sounds of Irish contemporary music.

Special guests on the night will include Fynch a standout at Ireland Music Week 2024, and Blánid celebrated as one of Whelan’s Ones to Watch.

