Ireland reveals six potential Eurovision entries

THE SIX acts in the running to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 have been revealed.

The acts were selected from hundreds of entries received by RTÉ following a request for submissions last years.

All acts will compete on a special edition of The Late Late Show on 3 February, with the winner on the night going forward to represent Ireland in Liverpool in May.

The winner will be chosen by a combination of national jury, international jury and public vote.

Michael Kealy, RTÉ Eurovision Head of Delegation, said:

"I am really impressed by the quality and standard of the six acts we have in our Eurosong final this year. The Eurovision Song Contest is a global phenomenon, and the competition is getting harder every year, but whichever of our six finalists gets to represent Ireland in Liverpool in May I've no doubt they will represent us brilliantly, winning new fans all over the world."

Take a look at the contenders below.

ADGY - Too Good for Your Love

Too Good for Your Love was written by ADGY (Andrew Carr) as a piano ballad during the lockdown and is a collaboration with producer Boksay. The two artists worked together remotely in creating the final version of this song, which is described as ‘an upbeat high tempo dance track’.

ADGY is a singer-songwriter from County Donegal, whose music career took off in 2020 when he signed a record deal for his release Like You Do with Universal Music Group. Since then, ADGY has released music that has accumulated over 10 million streams globally across streaming platforms and radio.

CONNOLLY - Midnight Summer Night

Midnight Summer Night is a track that was written one night during the pandemic when Leitir Meailláin's Jennifer Connolly was just 17 years old.

Currently in her first year of Creative Music Production in IADT / Sound Training College in Dublin, Jennifer says she has had a passion for music since she was a young child, and that this song plays with themes of nostalgia and the passing of time through her vocals.

Wild Youth - We Are One

Wild Youth are a four-piece band from Dublin, who have a string of top hits in Ireland, and have toured with names including Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, and Westlife.

On top of their own sold-out tours of the UK and Ireland, Conor O’Donohoe from the band has also written a string of top hits for other artists, and co-written with Moncrief and The Script.

We are One was written in Sweden with Grammy nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.

Leila Jane - Wild

Leila Jane is an indie-pop singer-songwriter based in Dublin who was described as ‘one to watch’’ by Late Date’s Cathal Murray.

Imelda May selected her to be the recipient of the ‘Imelda May Scholarship’ at BIMM Institute Dublin, where she graduated with a first-class honours music degree.

For the track, she teamed up with Liis Hainla, an Estonian songwriter, Finnish producer Arto Ruotsala, and British songwriter Aaron Sibley.

K Muni & ND - Down In The Rain

Down in the Rain by Longford duo K Muni & ND is described by the artists as a testament to their determination. The song chronicles a difficult period in their careers when their music wasn't getting the attention they believed it deserved.

Through Down in the Rain, the artists encourage listeners to never give up on their aspirations no matter how tough the road may seem.

Public Image Ltd - Hawaii

Public Image Ltd (PiL) celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2018 and are fronted by former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon. PiL’s music has earned them 5 UK Top 20 singles and 5 UK Top 20 albums.

Hawaii is a love letter to John Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s.

Described as ‘a pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many’, the song sees John reflecting on one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii.