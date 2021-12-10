Ireland's 10 most popular Christmas songs have been revealed
Entertainment

Ireland's 10 most popular Christmas songs have been revealed

Ireland’s Christmas FM has published the list of the nation’s top 10 Christmas songs ahead of the annual festivities.

A popular fixture of the festive season in Ireland over the past few years, the temporary station raises important funds for a raft of charities.

The concept couldn't be simpler: Christmas songs played night and day throughout December.

Featuring festive favourites from the past 70 years, there's something on offer for everyone.

But the question remains: what is Ireland's most popular Christmas song?

While the song topping this countdown might not surprise many, there are a few entries on the list that could raise eyebrows among the festive masses.

10. Newsong  - Christmas Shoes

Not just a breakout bit of Christian balladry but a song that inspired a book and film based on its central premise.

9. Ryan Sheridan - Walking In The Air

Not to be confused with Peter Auty's original from The Snowman or Aled Jones' opportunistic top 40 entry.

8. John Lennon & Yoko Ono - Happy Christmas (War Is Over)

Yoko Ono's greatest contribution to John Lennon's career.

7. Bruce Springsteen - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

It's an oldie but a goodie made a greatie by Brucey.

6. Jose Feliciano - Feliz Navidad

We all know that one guy in the office that knows all the words.

5. The Ronettes - Sleigh Ride

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6rDA2Czz0E

Phil Spector's A Christmas Gift For You remains the definitive Christmas album.

4. Elmo and Patsy - Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

A novelty song about reindeer-based vehicular manslaughter. Baffling.

3. Wham - Last Christmas

The greatest Christmas song of all time to never hit the top of the charts.

2. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

It's worth remembering Mariah Carey has some decidedly Irish roots.

1. The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York

Are you even surprised?

See More: Christmas, Songs

