Ireland's 10 most popular Christmas songs have been revealed

Ireland’s Christmas FM has published the list of the nation’s top 10 Christmas songs ahead of the annual festivities.

A popular fixture of the festive season in Ireland over the past few years, the temporary station raises important funds for a raft of charities.

The concept couldn't be simpler: Christmas songs played night and day throughout December.

Featuring festive favourites from the past 70 years, there's something on offer for everyone.

But the question remains: what is Ireland's most popular Christmas song?

While the song topping this countdown might not surprise many, there are a few entries on the list that could raise eyebrows among the festive masses.

10. Newsong - Christmas Shoes

Not just a breakout bit of Christian balladry but a song that inspired a book and film based on its central premise.

9. Ryan Sheridan - Walking In The Air

Not to be confused with Peter Auty's original from The Snowman or Aled Jones' opportunistic top 40 entry.

8. John Lennon & Yoko Ono - Happy Christmas (War Is Over)

Yoko Ono's greatest contribution to John Lennon's career.

7. Bruce Springsteen - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

It's an oldie but a goodie made a greatie by Brucey.

6. Jose Feliciano - Feliz Navidad

We all know that one guy in the office that knows all the words.

5. The Ronettes - Sleigh Ride

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6rDA2Czz0E

Phil Spector's A Christmas Gift For You remains the definitive Christmas album.

4. Elmo and Patsy - Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

A novelty song about reindeer-based vehicular manslaughter. Baffling.

3. Wham - Last Christmas

The greatest Christmas song of all time to never hit the top of the charts.

2. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

It's worth remembering Mariah Carey has some decidedly Irish roots.

1. The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York

Are you even surprised?