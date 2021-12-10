Ireland's 10 most popular Christmas songs have been revealed

Ireland’s Christmas FM has published the list of the nation’s top 10 Christmas songs ahead of the annual festivities.
A popular fixture of the festive season in Ireland over the past few years, the temporary station raises important funds for a raft of charities.
The concept couldn't be simpler: Christmas songs played night and day throughout December.
Featuring festive favourites from the past 70 years, there's something on offer for everyone.
But the question remains: what is Ireland's most popular Christmas song?
While the song topping this countdown might not surprise many, there are a few entries on the list that could raise eyebrows among the festive masses.
10. Newsong - Christmas Shoes
Not just a breakout bit of Christian balladry but a song that inspired a book and film based on its central premise.
9. Ryan Sheridan - Walking In The Air
Not to be confused with Peter Auty's original from The Snowman or Aled Jones' opportunistic top 40 entry.
8. John Lennon & Yoko Ono - Happy Christmas (War Is Over)
Yoko Ono's greatest contribution to John Lennon's career.
7. Bruce Springsteen - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
It's an oldie but a goodie made a greatie by Brucey.
6. Jose Feliciano - Feliz Navidad
We all know that one guy in the office that knows all the words.
5. The Ronettes - Sleigh Ride
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6rDA2Czz0E
Phil Spector's A Christmas Gift For You remains the definitive Christmas album.
4. Elmo and Patsy - Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
A novelty song about reindeer-based vehicular manslaughter. Baffling.
3. Wham - Last Christmas
The greatest Christmas song of all time to never hit the top of the charts.
2. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You
It's worth remembering Mariah Carey has some decidedly Irish roots.
1. The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
Are you even surprised?