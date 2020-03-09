Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones
(Getty Images / HBO / Game of Thrones)

IRISH ACTOR Jack Gleeson is returning to television for his first role since Game of Thrones as he prepares to appear in a new comedy for BBC Two.

The Dubliner, who shot to fame for playing the most hated character of the show, King Joffrey, has been quiet since leaving the award winning programme in 2014-- so much so that his wikipedia page had him listed as retired until very recently.

But he's set to come back with a bang as he joins the cast of  'Out Of Her Mind', a new six-part comedy written by and starring comedian Sara Pascoe which promises to explore "heartbreak, family and how to survive them" using animation, scientific explanation and eccentric characters.

Jack Gleeson p;layed King Joffrey in the award-winning Game of Thrones until 2014. (Getty Images)

Speaking of characters, Out Of Her Mind has clinched a cast with a fairly impressive back catalogue: as well as Game of Thrones, the show can boast actors who have worked in Peep Show, The Young Ones, Doctor Foster, Attack The Block and The Crown among others.

Show creator Sara Pascoe said: "Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We've turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone's invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can't wait for people to see what we've made."

Jack Gleeson has yet release a statement on his hopes for the show-- he hasn't tweeted in almost 2 years, and has spent much of his semi-retirement working behind the scenes in his theatre company Collapsing Horse, but we're guaranteed to start hearing more from him now that he's coming back to the limelight.

A date for the show's premier has yet to be released, but a lot of people will be waiting very eagerly for this.

 

 

