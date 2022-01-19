Irish comedian Dylan Moran will star in new comedy series Stuck
Dylan Moran stars in the new series

ACTOR and comedian Dylan Moran’s new comedy series Stuck will be launched on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer later this year.

The series, a Hat Trick Productions, is written by Moran, who stars alongside Morgana Robinson. The show's director is Ian Fitzgibbon.

Dylan Moran says of the series: “I’m delighted to be working with the smartypants comedy wonks at Hat Trick, going to Belfast to shoot our crazy little series.

“Morgana is a one woman army of comic power, and the little gang of loons we found make a very lumpy talent piñata. Terrifying.”
He added: “I’m only ok with this because I know our brilliant director Ian FitzGibbon specialises in coaxing magic even from clumps like me who breathe through their foreheads and bang into the walls. Check us out.”

Made by Hat Trick Productions and filmed in Belfast, the BBC describes Stuck as "sometimes dark, sometimes surreal sitcom about the relationship between Dan (Dylan Moran) and Carla (Morgana Robinson)".

Executive producer Jimmy Mulville, said: “I can’t think of a better way of beginning a new year than working on a Dylan Moran comedy.

“In Stuck he turns the traditional rom-com on its head with some hilarious and painfully honest observations.

“And with Morgana Robinson as his co-star it promises to be a masterclass in comic writing and performing.”

Dylan Moran (50), from Navan, Co. Meath, has enjoyed a long career as an actor, comedian, screenwriter, poet and artist.

Morgana Robinson is an Australian-born comedian, actor, poet and writer.

Dublin-born director Ian Fitzgibbon is perhaps best known for directing Spin the Bottle, A Film with Me in It and the Comedy Central UK show Threesome.

He may be familiar to Father Ted fans too — in which he played the role of Fr Jessup.

