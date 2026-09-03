Irish dancing mockumentary by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirmed

A NEW comedy by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee will tackle the world of competitive Irish dancing.

Jig will go into production next year, with shooting set to take place in Northern Ireland.

The Netflix series was announced among their latest slate of new commissions, with the streaming site describing it as “a new six-part mockumentary set in the high-stakes world of competitive Irish dancing”.

The story will follow best friends Cara and Fletcher, dancers from the struggling Sweeney School of Dance in Derry, Netflix explains.

“Their biggest competition comes from a very different kind of school in Florida — a polished, sponsored and seemingly unbeatable operation that has become their sworn rival," they add.

The show is McGee's third for Netflix, following the success of Derry Girls and How to get to Heaven from Belfast.

The series has been commissioned for Netflix from London-based Orchid Pictures.

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