Second season of The Traitors Ireland gets underway

SEASON two of hit series The Traitors has launched in Ireland.

Twenty-three new players have entered Slane Castle for the second instalment of the show which proved a ratings hit for RTÉ when it aired for the first time last summer.

That saw 23-year-old business graduate Kelley Higgins from Letterkenny, Dublin model Oyin Adeyemi (23), and Vanessa Ogbonna (28), a content creator from Tramore in Waterford, triumph over their rivals.

It also made a break-out star of retired prison officer Paudie Moloney (70), who went on to compete in Dancing with the Stars earlier this year.

For 2026 Siobhán McSweeney has returned as host, with 23 hopefuls all vying to win a prize pot of up to €50k.

“Once again, Slane Castle provides the perfect setting for deception and skullduggery of the highest order,” an RTÉ spokesperson said as the show began on Sunday, August 30.

“Hidden among the players, a select few will be secretly chosen as Traitors, while the rest become Faithfuls,” they added.

"From that moment on, no one is above suspicion.

“Allies become potential threats as suspicions run high; The Traitors could be hiding in the shadows or, worse, in plain sight.”

They explained: "The players will compete in challenges to win money for the prize pot of up to €50,000 while attempting to determine who among them might betray their trust.

"Murderous behaviour in the dead of night leads to heated discussions at the Round Table and the banishment of a potentially innocent party."

Centra has returned as the official food sponsor for the show.

“We’re delighted to return as food sponsor for the second season of The Traitors Ireland,” Heather Murphy, Centra Retail Marketing Manager, said.

“As Ireland’s leading convenience retailer, Centra is all about giving customers convenient, great value solutions, so they can make the most of the moments that matter,” she added.

“That’s why we’ve brought together everything needed to create the ideal gathering around the television with family and friends or simply enjoying a cosy night in.

“With everything from fresh food and snacks to sharing platters, treats and great value meals in minutes, we’ve got every watch party covered.”

This year's line-up features contestants from across Ireland, ranging in age from 24 to 61 and including teachers, a postal worker, a psychotherapist, a musician, a stay-at-home dad, an Irish Defence Forces member and an actor and drama teacher.

The Traitors Ireland continues every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, followed by The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.